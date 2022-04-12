More than 100 attacks on health care reported in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues, the World Health Organization said Tuesday it has verified 108 attacks on health care since the war started. The WHO said that those incidents include attacks on health facilities, personnel, transport, supplies, and warehouses.

The WHO said the attacks have resulted in 73 deaths and 51 injuries.

“We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, at a press conference last week. “Peace is the only way forward. I again call on the Russian Federation to stop the war.”

The WHO said it delivered 238 tons of emergency and medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine. Of those, 134 tons – just over half – have reached their intended destinations.

The WHO plans on distributing 15 generators in the coming days to hospitals that have limited or no power. The WHO also hopes to deliver two generators to hard-hit Mariupol.

The WHO is in the process of delivering 20 ambulances to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.