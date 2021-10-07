Watch
Microsoft: Russia behind 58% of detected state-backed hacks

Swayne B. Hall/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft on Oct. 7, 2021, says Russia once again accounted for most state-sponsored hacking, with a 58% share of intrusion attempts it detected in the past year. The targets were mostly government agencies — in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 18:48:49-04

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says Russia once again accounted for most state-sponsored hacking, with a 58% share of intrusion attempts it detected in the past year.

The targets were mostly government agencies and think tanks — in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members.

The devastating effectiveness of the long-undetected SolarWinds hack also boosted Russian state-backed hackers’ success rate — to 32%, compared with 21% in the preceding 12 months.

China accounted for fewer than 1 in 10 of the state-backed hacking attempts Microsoft detected.

Those are among the findings of the Redmond, Washington-based company's annual Digital Defense Report, which covers the year ending June 30.

