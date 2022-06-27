Michigan woman charged after body of 3-year-old son found in freezer

DETROIT — A Michigan woman was charged with the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy’s decomposing body in a freezer inside a Detroit home.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Azuradee France, 31, with first-degree murder, child abuse, torture, and concealing the death of an individual.

WXYZ has learned the mother charged with killing her 3-year-old son has a history of abusing children, according to the family.

Officers were dispatched to the home for a wellness check on a child on June 24, just after midnight.

Police discovered the remains of a deceased child in the freezer.

An investigation identified France as the mother of the deceased 3-year-old child.

The medical examiner has determined that his death was a homicide.

The case remains under investigation.

All facts and evidence will be placed on the record at the preliminary examination, Worthy says.

“The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded. Our children continue to be at risk, not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

She was arraigned and remanded to jail.

Frances' next court appearance is on July 8.

Alisha Dixon at WXYZ first reported this story.