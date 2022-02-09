Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Memorial service set for 2 Virginia college officers killed

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Cosner/AP
This photo combo of images provided by Bridgewater College shows campus safety Officer J.J Jefferson, left, and campus police Officer John Painter. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, a gunman shot and killed the two campus officers, prompting a protracted campus lockdown and search before the suspect was apprehended, state police and school officials said. (Matthew Cosner/Courtesy of Bridgewater College via AP)
Virginia College Lockdown
Posted at 11:09 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 13:09:17-05

RICHMOND, Va. — A memorial service for the two officers killed on a college campus in Virginia last week is set to take place on Wednesday.

Hundreds of law enforcement agencies from around the region are expected to attend the memorial service for Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, both of whom were fatally shot on Feb. 1 when a gunman opened fire on them.

A former student, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was arrested and has since been charged with murder, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that a motive for the shootings had not been released.

The AP reported that the memorial is set to be held at Atlantic Union Bank Center on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360storiesofhope2.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7