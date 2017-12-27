Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $306M; Powerball at $337M

The two largest national lottery jackpots have continued to increase after no winners have been announced in the past couple of drawings.

As of noon Eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Mega Millions jackpot was $306 million ($191 million cash option). Powerball's is up to $337 million ($210.4 million cash option).

There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing; the winning numbers were 10, 12, 20, 38 and 41 and the Mega Ball was 25. One ticket, sold in the State of Washington, won the Match 5 second prize of $4 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets cost $2 each.

The Powerball is drawn at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Mega Millions is drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern Tuesdays and Fridays.

