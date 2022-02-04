Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says people with Medicare will be able to get up to eight free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month, starting in early spring.

It's seeking to fill a frustrating gap in coverage for coronavirus tests. Last month, the administration directed private insurers to cover rapid COVID-19 tests for people on their plans.

But until now officials were trying to figure out what to do about Medicare, which covers older people particularly vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.

Laws and regulations that govern the program stood in the way.

Free tests will be available through participating pharmacies and other locations.

AARP has praised Medicare’s decision.