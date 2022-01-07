McMichaels, Bryan to be sentenced for murder of Ahmaud Arbery Friday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three white men convicted of murder in the deadly chase and shooting of Ahmaud Arbery are back in court Friday for sentencing.

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, guilty of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has limited options because murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Georgia. The judge's main decision will be whether to deny any of the defendants any chance for parole.

The three men chased Arbery down a Brunswick, Georgia, street on Feb. 23, 2020, after they spotted him running in their neighborhood.

Arbery had briefly stopped inside a home in the neighborhood under construction. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased after him, believing him to be responsible for a series of break-ins in the area.

Video from the incident showed the McMichaels drive up beside Arbery. A struggle followed for a few moments before Travis McMichael fired his gun, and Arbery stumbled to the ground.

The men did not face charges connected with the shooting for several months. However, once the video leaked to the public, sparking outrage, the McMichaels were arrested just days later. Bryan was arrested and charged a few weeks later.