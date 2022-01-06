Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child, has retained a lawyer.

The juror's attorney, Todd Spodek, notified the court on Thursday that he would represent the unidentified man.

Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.

The juror revealed in media interviews that he disclosed during deliberations that he'd been sexually abused as a child.

He said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim's imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn't mean it didn't happen.

The jury later returned a guilty verdict of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

Defense lawyers say they want a new trial.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said the defense has until Jan. 19 to request a new trial, and prosecutors have until Feb. 2 to reply.

In a letter to Nathan, prosecutors said the reports made by the juror “merit attention by the Court,” the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that Maxwell's sentencing date has not been scheduled and she still faces a trial on perjury charges.