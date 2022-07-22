Massachusetts police officer saves life of choking baby

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer's heroic actions saved a choking baby's life.

When the parents of a 2-month-old saw that he was choking, they ran into the Framingham Police Department for help, Fox affiliate WFTX reported.

That's when Officer Ryan porter, who's also a CPR and first aid instructor, jumped in.

He saw that the child wasn't breathing, so he flipped him over.

"Officer Ryan Porter was able to deliver some back blows to the baby, which dislodged the obstruction that the baby had in its airway, and then the baby was able to breathe freely from that point on." Dep. Chief Victor Pereira told WFTX.

The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the news outlet reported.

Officials say the child is expected to be OK.