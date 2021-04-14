Maryland State Police trooper fatally shoots 16-year-old who had airsoft gun

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A Maryland State Police trooper was involved in a shooting Tuesday, killing a 16-year-old.

It happened in the 23200 block of Leonard Hall Drive, not far away from the Leonardtown Barrack.

According to Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley, both the trooper and the 16-year-old were white, The Associated Press reported.

The trooper was reportedly called to the location for someone possibly armed with a gun.

Upon arrival, a state trooper arrived and confronted the man in the driveway.

According to The AP, the trooper, who arrived alone, encountered Peyton Ham, 16, who Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said had a gun and a knife.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they saw the individual in the driveway in what the witness described as a "shooting stance," pointing a gun at the trooper.

The trooper then fired at the teen, wounding him.

Another witness told investigators that after the trooper fired the first time, they saw the boy pull out a knife and try to get up.

The trooper ordered him to drop the knife before firing again.

The trooper then reported the shooting and called for EMS.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gun recovered at the scene was determined to be an airsoft gun.

The trooper, who was not hurt, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The AP reported that the trooper has been with the state police for two years and seven months.

WMAR first reported this story.