Martin, McDonald, Porter join stars in telethon for Ukraine

A roster of film, TV and theater all-stars — including Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce and Rosie Perez — have signed up for a 10-hour telethon to support the victims of the war in Ukraine.

According to Deadline, the event will also Ukrainian citizens and actor Oleg Karpenko, who starred with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in "Servant of The People."

The “Stars in the House” special will air on March 26 from noon-10 p.m. Eastern.

It can be viewed and listened to on the series’ website, the “Stars in the House” YouTube channel, as well as SiriusXM Stars109.

Money raised from the telethon will go to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley started the “Stars in the House” podcast during the pandemic to support Broadway performers who weren't able to work when theaters were closed.

“We are grateful to James, Seth, and everyone who will be joining this special 10-hour Stars in the House marathon to draw attention to the needs of those affected by the war in Ukraine, and to give audiences around the world a way to help," said David Miliband, president and CEO of IRC.