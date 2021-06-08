Watch
Many websites disrupted by outage at cloud company Fastly

Posted at 4:52 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 07:06:28-04

Numerous websites were unavailable on Tuesday after an apparent widespread at cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

Fastly said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.”

Down Detector, a website that crowdsources internet outages, also reported an outage at Fastlty.

"Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service,” DownDetector's website read Tuesday morning.

Fastly is a service that provides cloud computing services to websites that allows companies to offload their content in order to cut down on storage costs and increase loading speed.

