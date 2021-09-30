Man found guilty on 6 counts of sexual abuse on Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming

A man was found guilty on Tuesday of molesting multiple people on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming over the course of 25 years.

Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray said that following a five-day trial, a federal jury found Dalco Gabriel Whiteman, 53, of Riverton, Wyoming, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and four counts of abusive sexual contact.

Six victims testified in the trial about the assaults on them. They did not know each other, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming.

The convictions of aggravated sexual abuse are punishable by at least 30 years, but not more than life imprisonment.

Whiteman's sentencing has not been scheduled as of Thursday morning.

FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said this verdict brings some measure of justice to the victims.

"The FBI in coordination with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which was the primary investigative agency in this case, will continue to prioritize protecting child victims of sexual assault by holding accountable all those who perpetrate such crimes," Schneider said.

Wind River Indian Reservation is the seventh-largest Indian reservation in the United States and is home to the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho tribes.