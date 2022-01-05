Watch
Man found dead in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Drew Downs/AP
FILE: This Aug. 13, 2021 photograph provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the crater of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii. (Drew Downs/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:55:10-05

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — The body of a 75-year-old man has been found in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after he apparently fell from a closed area late Sunday night on Hawaii's Big Island.

The National Park Service says family members reported the Hilo man missing from in the park early Monday.

Rangers and firefighters searched for him in the dark and then found his body below the crater rim of a viewing area of Kilauea volcano. A helicopter was reportedly needed to retrieve the man's body.

An investigation is underway.

People have been visiting the park at night to get a glimpse of a glowing lava lake from an eruption of the volcano.

