Man arrested in Arizona thought he was going to police station for job interview

Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
COTTONWOOD, AZ - The Cottonwood, Arizona Police Department says they’ve arrested a man wanted for theft, after they convinced him to come to their station for what he thought was a job interview.
A warrant had been put out for the arrest of 32-year-old Alberto Lopez, because police believed he had stolen about $5,000 in 2016 from his workplace at the time, a Bank of America in Cottonwood.
Lopez moved to Phoenix after and had refused to answer calls or questions about the theft allegations.
Police say Lopez was wanted for the theft when he submitted an application to the Cottonwood Police Department for a job as a dispatcher. Police contacted him and asked him to come to the station for an interview, but when he showed up on the morning of January 8, he was arrested.
When Lopez arrived, he was arrested for felony theft and told he would not be in consideration for the job.