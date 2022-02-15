Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson gem show

items.[0].image.alt
AP
File: Handcuffs and a key
Handcuffs
Posted at 4:45 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 18:45:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from an Arizona vendor last month and then trying to resell it.

Tucson police say the claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city's annual Gem and Mineral Show.

They say the suspect tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Police say the suspect faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
210480x360storiesofhope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7