Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw at Tucson gem show

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from an Arizona vendor last month and then trying to resell it.

Tucson police say the claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city's annual Gem and Mineral Show.

They say the suspect tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Police say the suspect faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property.