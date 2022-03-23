Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, former Denver resident, dies

Obit Albright
Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Oct. 22, 2009 before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on NATO. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
Obit Albright
Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:32:55-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday.

She was 84.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government.

Albright was born in Czechoslovakia and immigrated to the U.S. She and her family settled in Denver, where she graduated high school from Kent Denver School in Cherry Hills.

She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-360depthspringbreak.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Spring break is making a comeback. Here's how not to break the bank