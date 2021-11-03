Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he won’t comply with a mandate requiring deputies be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face termination.

Villanueva claimed Tuesday that thousands could leave the department because of the mandate that applies to all county workers. He said that will lead to more crime.

Villanueva, who is vaccinated, said he believes it's a personal choice whether to get the shot.

Villanueva's defiance brought a rebuke from county Supervisor Janice Hahn, one of the board's five members who unanimously backed the policy.

She said Villanueva is putting the public and his deputies at risk.

About 52% of sheriff’s department deputies and other employees are fully vaccinated, compared to 77% of all county employees.