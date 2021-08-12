Watch
NewsNational

Actions

London's police chief says they'll review Prince Andrew case, assist U.S.

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Parsons/AP
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Longtime Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Lawyers for Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Epstein Prince Andrew Lawsuit
Posted at 11:16 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 13:16:45-04

London's police chief said the department is looking into its files on Britain's Prince Andrew, but they are not opening an investigation.

This comes after alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York in U.S. federal court in New York on Monday.

Giuffre filed the lawsuit saying she was "trafficked to him and sexually abused by him" when she was 17.

According to the Associated Press, on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told British radio station LBC that "As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material."

"We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas," the police chief continued. "We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything, within the law, obviously.”

In the lawsuit, Giuffre alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew.

The AP reported that Queen Elizabeth II's son had sexual encounters with her in London, New York, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku