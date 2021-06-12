Watch
Lobster diver injured when caught in whale's mouth

Craig Ruttle/AP
An adolescent Humpback whale designated "Whale 0140," identified through patterns on the whale's fluke, is seen from the vessel American Princess during a cruise offered by Gotham Whale, as the cetacean is spotted off the northern New Jersey coast line Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. There are numerous theories about why whales are suddenly flocking to the city, but one of the most widely held is that the menhaden population has grown around New York and New Jersey. Menhaden are small, schooling fish that humpbacks relish. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jun 11, 2021
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off Cape Cod in Massachusetts says he thought he was going to die.

Michael Packard tells WBZ-TV after he was released from the hospital on Friday that he was about 45 feet deep off Provincetown when he felt a bump and everything went dark.

He thought he had been attacked by a shark, then realized it was a whale. After about 30 seconds, the whale surfaced and spit him out.

His sister originally told the Cape Cod Times that her brother broke a leg, but he said later that his legs are just bruised.

Humpbacks are not aggressive and a whale expert says it was probably an accidental encounter while the whale was feeding on fish.

