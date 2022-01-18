Lily's voluntarily recalls baking chips due to presence of soy lecithin

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Lily Sweets is voluntarily recalling more than 18,000 cases of its peppermint flavor baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin.

According to the FDA, the sugar-free chocolate maker recalled 18,855 cases of the seven-ounce bags of its limited holiday seasonal product which was sold exclusively at Walmart stores.

The notice said Lily's discovered the error after consumers reported finding white candy pieces mixed with the baking chips.

Lily's said the error occurred at a co-manufacturer.

There have been no reports of illness or injury.

Consumers can contact the company for a full refund here or by calling them at 1-877-587-0557.