LeBron James calls for WNBA star Brittney Griner to be released from Russia

LeBron James added his name to influential people calling for WNBA star Brittney Griner to be released from Russian custody.

In a tweet, James said, "We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! Our voice as athletes is stronger together."

Griner has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days.

Prior to the NBA Finals, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also called for Griner to be released.

"It’s been now over 100 days since she’s been illegally held in Russia," Silver said, according to NBC Sports and San Jose Mercury newspaper. "I think it’s something that all of us should be heard on, contacting your representatives and others. I will only say, we are working in lockstep with the U.S. government and outside experts on trying to expedite her release in any way we can. Certainly, our hearts go out to her and her family and are just eager for her safe return."

In February, the Phoenix Mercury star was arrested at a Russian airport for allegedly possessing hash oil.

Although Griner isn't out on the court with her teammates, they and other WNBA stars have been able to correspond with her.

According to the Associated Press, WNBA players have been able to write emails and letters to her, which are then delivered to Griner by her lawyer.

Russian officials vet the letters before she reads them, the AP reported.