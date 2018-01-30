California lawmaker introduces bill to ban sale of Musk's flamethrower

WMAR Staff
4:25 AM, Jan 30, 2018
4 hours ago

Elon Musk's Boring Company is selling something that's not very boring:  a flamethrower . Musk promised the flamethrowers  back in December , but there was a catch: His company needed to sell 50,000 hats first. SEE MORE: Elon Musk Thinks He Has A Way To Make Colonizing Mars Cheaper If this all sounds a little out there, just remember this is Elon Musk we're talking about — the man who promised to  send his car to Mars  on a SpaceX rocket. Musk says the flamethrower is ideal for a zombie apocalypse. He also promises  he is  not  creating a zombie apocalypse to drive up demand for the weapon. Trending stories at Newsy.com IKEA's Founder Has Died At 91 Walmart Just Cut Hundreds Of Jobs At Its HQ Another Company Is Giving Employees More Cash After The Tax Cuts

Elon Musk's Boring Company is selling flamethrowers for $500. 

So far, he's sold 10,000 and only plans on selling 20,000. But not everyone wants to "liven up the party" like the company claims.

California State Assembly lawmaker Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) is introducing legislation to block the sale of the product. He says Elon Musk is deviating from his project to construct a tunnel for his Hyperloop project in Los Angeles.

Santiago calls it "a slap in the face." 

