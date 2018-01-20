Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock may have targeted Southern California
Mark Saunders
8:43 AM, Jan 20, 2018
SAN DIEGO — According to newly released documents, Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock may have targeted Southern California before the horrific mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival last October.
In May 2017, Paddock's internet search history included the terms "La Jolla Beach," "biggest open air concert venues in USA," and "how crowded does Santa Monica Beach get," according to documents made available by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Paddock also visited the San Diego Tourism Authority website, sandiego.org, at least once the same day he searched for La Jolla, the investigation revealed.
Data recovered also revealed Google Map searches for the Venice Beach area of Santa Monica, Calif., and Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
The evidence was gathered from an HP laptop recovered in Paddock's room after the shooting, according to LVMPD. Two computers were recovered from the hotel room where Paddock fired upon the Harvest Festival crowd below.
After Paddock checked into The Ogden in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 17, searches for Las Vegas locales were registered, including "Excalibur Hotel & Casino," "Fremont Hotel & Casino," "NV gun shows," and "How tall is Mandalay Bay."
Officials have yet to determine a motive behind the shooting that killed 58 people.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said this week one possible motive could involve Paddock's loss of "significant amount of wealth" before the shooting. Lombardo added that Paddock did not leave behind a suicide note or manifesto.
This week, officials also announced no charges are expected against Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley. However, there is reportedly one person who is of "federal interest" and charges could be filed in relation to that person.