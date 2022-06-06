Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Largest 4-day work week trial kicks off in the UK

service workers
Scripps National
service workers
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 15:03:44-04

Today may mark just another Monday, but in the United Kingdom, thousands of workers are off to a new start when it comes to their scheduling.

On Monday, 70 companies across the U.K. kicked off a new four-day workweek pilot program.

The trial, organized by 4 Day Week Global and 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and Autonomy, will go on for six months.

More than 3,300 workers all types of industries — including banks, hospitality and health care — will take part in the trial. Workers will receive 100% of their pay while only working 80% of their typical week.

The group will study the impact of labor on workers’ well-being, but the results won’t be published until 2023.

Until now, the largest pilot for the four-day work week was in Iceland. Between 2015 and 2016, 2,500 workers took part in two trials.

The trials did not find a drop in productivity. However, it did find a large increase in employees’ well-being.

Scotland and Spain are also planning separate trials later this year, according to the 4 Day Week Campaign.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

Read Colorado news on your time, delivered to your inbox each morning | Sign up for In-Depth, breaking and good news