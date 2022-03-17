Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Large and bright "worm moon" making an appearance this week

APTOPIX Turkey Full Moon
Emrah Gurel/AP
The full moon rises Sunday, March 28, 2021 over the sky in Istanbul, with the Camlica Mosque, the largest mosque in Asia Minor. The March full moon is called the "Worm Moon". (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
APTOPIX Turkey Full Moon
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 13:20:21-04

A clear sign of spring awaits us Thursday night.

The March full moon, also known as the "worm moon", will make its appearance late Thursday night into early Friday morning, according to NASA.

It will be at its peak at 3:18 ET on Friday and appear full until Saturday morning.

The worm moon will look brighter and large because of where it will be situated.

NASA says the illusion happens when the moon is near the horizon and our eyes force us to compare the moon’s size to nearby objects, like trees and buildings.

According to NASA, Native American tribes called it the “Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appeared as the ground thawed.”

Other tribes recognize it as the “Crow, Crust, Sap and Sugar” Moon.

Europeans call it the “Lenten Moon,” as it appears before the spring equinox and during the Christian holiday of Lent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-painatpumppromo.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Why are gas prices skyrocketing? A deep-dive into the pain at the pump