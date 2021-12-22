Watch
Landslide in Myanmar mining area leaves dozens missing

AP
Members of rescue team search for missing people at a jade mining area Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Hpakant, Kachin State, northern Myanmar. A landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar's Kachin state Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, left dozens of people missing and a search and rescue operation was underway, rescue officials said. (AP Photo)
Landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar
Posted at 5:51 AM, Dec 22, 2021
BANGKOK (AP) — Rescue officials say a landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state has left at least one person dead and 70 missing and a search and rescue operation is underway.

Reports were scant from the area in Hpakant, which is the center of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry.

It's a region where sporadic fighting has broken out between the Myanmar army and ethnic guerrilla forces.

A ceasefire in the region has been disrupted after a Feb. 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government.

