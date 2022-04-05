Watch
Kansas already favored to repeat as NCAA basketball champions

David J. Phillip/AP
North Carolina guard Caleb Love reacts to a loss against Kansas after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 72-69. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Fresh off a thrilling comeback victory in the men's NCAA basketball championship game, the Kansas Jayhawks are already favored to win the tournament in 2023.

According to ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook has Kansas as a 10-1 favorite next year.

The Jayhawks defeated North Carolina Monday night 72-69.

It didn't look good for Kansas going into halftime. They were down by 15 points.

However, they quickly rallied back— going on a 12-1 run after the break.

From there, it was a back-and-forth affair. North Carolina had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Caleb Love's three-pointer was short.

This was Kansas' fourth NCAA men's championship.

