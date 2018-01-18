Justin Timberlake discusses Janet Jackson controversy

Justin Timberlake discussed the Super Bowl XXXVIII controversy in a new interview with Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe telling the radio DJ that he had made peace with Janet Jackson after a wardrobe malfunction exposed Jackson's right nipple before the massive televised audience.

The controversy stained Jackson's career, while Timberlake escaped relatively unscathed. Timberlake is set to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4.

"It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it,'" Timberlake said in the interview.

Timberlake said he made amends with Jackson but has not been public about the discussions between the two.

"I don't think it's my job to do that (in public) because you value the relationships that you do have with people," he said.