Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial begins second week of deliberations

Nic Coury/AP
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Federal prosecutors have accused Holmes of a massive fraud by misleading investors and patients about her startup's touted medical technology, while opposing lawyers depicted her as a well-intentioned entrepreneur whose dreams simply didn't pan out. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Elizabeth Holmes
Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 27, 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury that is weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes started their second week of deliberations Monday.

Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company's blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough.

Holmes claimed to have invented a medical revolution with Edison, a machine that could run several blood tests on a single sample. She said the invention would save time, resources and patients from needless needle pricks.

Theranos' value soared, and Holmes was dubbed a rising star in the tech sector.

But things began to unravel for Holmes after the machine produced inaccurate test results and didn't work the way she described it would.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley since it began in early September.

The jurors deliberated for three days last week before adjourning Thursday afternoon for the holiday weekend.

If convicted on all counts, the 37-year-old Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison.

