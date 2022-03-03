Jurors weigh fate of officer fired after Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The fate of the only officer charged in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor is in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments in the trial of Brett Hankison wrapped up his wanton endangerment trial on Thursday and the judge sent jurors to deliberate.

Hankison is charged with three counts of endangering Taylor's neighbors by firing into the side of her apartment during the raid that left the Black woman dead two years ago.

Hankison's attorneys never contested the ballistics evidence but said he shot 10 bullets hoping to save his fellow officers.

Asked if he did anything wrong that night, he said "absolutely not."

Hankison added that Taylor "didn't need to die that night," the Associated Press reported.

During his testimony, Hankison testified that the gunfire began with a muzzle flash that illuminated a shadowy silhouette, and he thought it was someone firing an automatic rifle at his fellow officers.

The former officer said he returned fire hoping to eliminate the threat.

In March 2020, Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was fatally shot in her home during a botched police raid.

According to the news outlet, the obtained warrant was later found to be flawed.

Two of the officers who fired shots that struck Taylor, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.

Cosgrove, who state investigators believe fired the fatal shot, was fired last January, months after Hankison was fired.

Last June, Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, retired.