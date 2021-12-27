Juries resume deliberations in both Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes trials

The juries in trials for two high-profile women will resume their deliberations on Monday morning.

Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will start their second week of deliberations Monday.

Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in actuality it didn't work.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley since it began in early September.

The jurors deliberated for three days last week before adjourning Thursday afternoon for the holiday weekend.

Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after a long holiday weekend.

The jury began its work last Monday, but only deliberated two full days because of the holidays.

The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

