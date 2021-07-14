Watch
Judge tosses Roy Moore's lawsuit over Baron Cohen interview

AP
FILE - This combination of file photos shows actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 4, 2018, left, and former Alabama Chief Justice and then U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore at a news conference in Birmingham, Ala., on Nov. 16, 2017. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 3, 2021, dismissed failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit targeting comedian Sacha Baron Cohen filed after Moore complained he was tricked into an interview that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him. (AP Photo/File)
A federal judge has dismissed Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

Judge John Cronan dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday.

Moore said he was tricked into an interview that ended up lampooning sexual misconduct accusations against him.

Judge Cronan said Moore signed a clear disclosure agreement that prohibited any legal claims over the appearance. He added that absurd segment, in which the comic demonstrated a so-called pedophile detector that beeped when it got near Moore, was clearly a joke.

The segment ran after Moore faced misconduct accusations during his unsuccessful 2017 Senate race in Alabama. He has denied the allegations.

