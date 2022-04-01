Jen Psaki reportedly leaving White House for MSNBC, sources say

Sources tell various outlets, including the Hill and Axios, that White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave her job for an on-air role at MSNBC.

Psaki has been serving the White House since 2009. She first began as White House Deputy Press Secretary under then-president Barack Obama.

Sources say Psaki is expected to leave the White House in May.

She will host a show on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

Sources tell Axios that Psaki has not yet signed a contract, nor has the move been formally announced.