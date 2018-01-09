Jeff Bezos is the richest person in history

Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 4:50AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 4:19AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:49AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 3:49AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 3:49AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 3:49AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
