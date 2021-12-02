Watch
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets to vote on pursuing contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer who aligned with former President Donald Trump as Trump tried to overturn his election defeat, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. From left to right are, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 6:33 PM, Dec 01, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted 9-0 to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee’s questions.

"Mr. Clark has left us no other choice," Chairman Bennie Thompson said.

The committee, however, has agreed to let Clark come back for another try.

Thompson said the committee received a last-minute notification from Clark’s lawyer that he wants to instead invoke his right to not incriminate himself.

Thompson says he believes Clark’s attempt to return is a “last-ditch attempt to delay the Select Committee’s proceedings” but the panel has agreed to try to interview him again.

The House would still have to vote on whether to refer Clark to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution. It's unclear when a vote would happen.

