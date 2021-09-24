Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jan. 6 committee issues first subpoenas for Trump advisers

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former president Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 6:10 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 20:13:37-04

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four of former President Donald Trump's advisers and aides.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon were all subpoenaed.

The committee says the four men all had discussions with top government officials, including Trump about the Jan. 6 rally and the election.

"Reporting indicates that former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino was with the former President on January 5th during a discussion of how to convince Members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden," the committee states on its website.

Meadows, Scavino, Patel and Bannon have not responded to the subpoenas.

The subpoenas instruct them to appear for depositions on Oct. 14 or Oct. 15.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather