Jan. 6 Committee holds sixth hearing on a day's notice

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 28, 2022
The House Jan. 6 Committee will hold its sixth hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET after the panel hastily scheduled the meeting on Monday.

The committee intended to take a two-week hiatus during the Congressional recess but said it would “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” Why it called the hearing on one-day notice is unclear.

Calling for a surprise hearing in the middle of a Congressional recess is highly unusual.

While the committee has not officially said who would testify, CNN and Punchbowl News reported that Cassidy Hutchinson would provide live testimony during Tuesday’s hearing. She is former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ aide.

The committee has previously deposed her. The panel showed Hutchinson last week claiming that members of Congress approached the White House about obtaining pardons.

