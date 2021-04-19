Jailed Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison

The Russian state penitentiary service says a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital.

The announcement comes two days after Navalny’s physician said his health was deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

The state prison service said in a statement that Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow.

According to the statement, Navalny’s condition is deemed “satisfactory” and he has agreed to take vitamin supplements.

