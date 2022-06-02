Watch
NewsNational

Actions

It just means more: SEC weighs expanding conference schedule

SEC Meetings Fisher
Ralph Russo/AP
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher addresses a new conference in Destin, Fla., Wednesday, June, 01, 2022. A jovial Fisher said repeatedly on Wednesday he was “moving on” from the war of words between he and his former boss that sprinkled soap-opera drama on the Southeastern Conference's spring meetings this week. (AP Photo/Ralph Russo)
SEC Meetings Fisher
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 21:09:00-04

The Southeastern Conference's slogan, "It just means more," could soon refer to the number of football games the league schedules.

SEC coaches and athletic directors have been meeting this week at a resort on the Gulf Coast of Florida. At the top of the agenda is whether the conference schedule should expand from eight to nine games when the league itself grows from 14 to 16 teams with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

Whether a decision comes by the time the spring meetings wrap up on Friday is still to be determined — and it seems more unlikely at the end of Wednesday's sessions.

The SEC presidents, who have the final say on schedule changes, will meet on Thursday with the ADs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL.png

What you need to know, in-depth & positive AM news | Get our good morning newsletter