Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging scheme granted parole

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipton, serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family will be released from an Iowa prison on parole after serving nearly five years, but he could be forced to return to prison in another state if he doesn't pay required restitution. The Iowa Board of Parole granted release to Tipton on Jan. 20, 2022, because of good behavior, and he will be allowed to live in Texas, a board document said. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
Eddie Tipton
Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 16:57:08-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician serving a 25-year prison sentence for ongoing criminal conduct by rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family will be released from an Iowa prison on parole after serving nearly five years.

Eddie Tipton was granted release by the Iowa Board of Parole on Jan. 20 and will be allowed to live in Texas, a board document says.

Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 and was ordered to repay restitution to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

He appears to owe the four states about $1.6 million and could be ordered to prison in Wisconsin if he fails to pay the $400,000 he owes the state by September 2026.

