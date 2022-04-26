Watch
Investigators release videos of car crashing into school bus at 110 mph

David Goldman/AP
Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 26, 2022
Investigators released a video from inside a school bus Monday showing the moment a car impacted a New Mexico school bus.

Albuquerque police said the car was traveling at speeds of up to 110 mph before the Feb. 23 crash. Twenty-three students were inside the bus, but only seven needed hospital treatment. Two had serious leg injuries, the police reported.

The alleged driver, 49-year-old Mario Perez, was charged with two felony counts of great bodily harm by a vehicle.

The video released Monday showed children getting ejected from their seats at the moment of impact. The video also showed officers saying that the driver admitted to racing.

“When the bus came this way I didn't see anything but a big like dusty explosion it looked like to me,” one witness told officers at the scene.

