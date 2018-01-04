In-N-Out Burger introduces new menu item for the first time in more than 10 years

Fair
HI: 53°
LO: 22°
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In-N-Out Burger is kicking off the new year with a new menu item.
The West Coast burger institution began offering hot chocolate as a regular menu item on Jan. 1, according to at least one San Diego location.
In-N-Out's menu has remained almost unchanged since its founding in 1948. The chain is known for its burgers, fries, shakes, and its "secret menu."
An In-N-Out customer service representative said the hot chocolates come in 8-ounce and 16-ounce sizes priced at $1.60 and $2.45 before tax.
The cocoa comes with miniature marshmallow packets as well.
It wasn't clear if the item was now offered at all In-N-Out locations yet. There's no word on what led to the addition.
The cocoa is the first menu item added in more than 10 years, according to the Mercury News.