'I wanted cool hockey hair': Wisconsin boy is crowned the USA Mullet champion

MENOMONIE, Wisc. (WGBA) — Emmitt Bailey of Wisconsin won the USA Mullet Championship in the kid's division.

"I wanted cool hockey hair,” he said.

The 8-year-old boy has been rocking business in the front and a party in the back for the past couple of years.

Emmit and his father said they weren't expecting to win.

"Friday night at the football game — they were handing out flyers with QR codes to vote for Emmitt. It was a fun experience just how many people were backing this little guy,” said father Eric Bailey.

Emmitt said he plans to buy a go-kart with his $2,500 prize.

Since being crowned the USA Mullet champion, Emmitt said he has received a lot of attention, including being asked to throw the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game in September.

He hopes to rock his iconic hairdo for years to come.

This story was originally reported by Valerie Juarez on nbc26.com.