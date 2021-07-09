Watch
Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden walks with his son Hunter Biden, second from left, as Hunter carries his son Beau and walks next to his wife Melissa Cohen, center, before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Melissa Cohen
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 09, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser.

It's an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

Under the arrangement, a private art gallery owner will set prices for his work and will handle all bidding and sales, but will not share any information about buyers or prospective buyers with Hunter or anyone in the administration.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the administration believes the agreement “provides quite a level of protection and transparency."

