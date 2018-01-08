Housing association in California fining residents $200 for keeping garage door closed

Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 3:04PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Decide to leave your garage door closed while at work? That could cost you $200 if you live in one housing development in Auburn, California.
According to a KTXL-TV report, residents of the Auburn Greens development near Sacramento are required to keep their garage doors open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Some residents told KTXL-TV that the fine and subsequent administrative hearing is better than risking having items stolen.
"Fine, let me give you the $200 fine right now," resident Shally Ia told KTXL. "Give me a month so I can get my stuff out, and I might as well clear everything out and leave the garage door open permanently because there is no point of having a garage door then."
The rule is apparently a new one for the housing development. As of Monday afternoon, no one from Auburn Greens had responded to KTXL for comment.
Nine-year-old Jason told KTXL that his family's garage is where he keeps items like his bike.
"I’m still worried a little. I’m still a little worried because I just think it’s all going to get stolen, you know?" Jason said.