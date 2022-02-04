WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House will vote on a bill aimed at boosting microchip production and improving the supply chain Friday.

The America Competes Act is also aimed at revitalizing research and manufacturing.

The bill is nearly 3,000 pages.

It includes $52 billion in funding to help the semiconductor industry address the microchip backlog, as well as $45 billion to enhance supply chains.

The United States only makes 12% of the world’s chips.

Leaders at Intel tell CNET they expect the chip shortage to continue through 2022 and gradually end by 2023.

The shortage has affected supply and availability of products including cars, gaming consoles, and every day items like microwaves, televisions and pacemakers.

In an effort to compete with China, the bill also includes $3 billion to make the U.S. less reliant on Chinese solar companies.

The bill has received from Democrats, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and President Joe Biden.

The president is urging lawmakers to pass the bill, saying it “will make our supply chains stronger and reinvigorate the innovation engine of our economy to outcompete China and the rest of the world for decades to come.”

Meanwhile, Republicans like House Minority White Steve Scalise oppose it.

Scalise called the legislation “a massive messaging bill that prioritizes Democrats’ radical socialist agenda and ignores the serious challenges our country is facing.”