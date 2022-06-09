House committee investigating attack on US Capitol holds 1st prime-time hearing

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack will hold its first primetime hearing on Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern. The committee is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans.

The members will present a summary of their findings and show "previously unseen material" that documents the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards and British filmmaker Nick Quested will also testify.

Edwards was reportedly one of the first officers injured in the attack and Quested was embedded with the Proud Boys on the day of the attack.

Thousands of documents have been turned over and dozens of witnesses have spoken to the committee about the attack and former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Four rioters died during the assault, including Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer when she attempted to enter a secure area.

Five Capitol Police officers died in the days following the attack, either from health complications or suicide.

The Justice Department charged nearly 900 people in connection to the events of Jan. 6.