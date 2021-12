A runaway horse is safe after it was seen galloping down a highway in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police say witnesses called 911 after seeing the horse on Route 140.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area to get control of the horse, named Max.

Troopers say Max was extremely calm, and they were able to rein him in with a leash.

The horse's owner was contacted, and they arrived with a trailer.

Max is now back home safe.