HHS to make an additional 1.8 million monkeypox vaccines available

The White House announced new actions to help get a handle on the monkeypox outbreak.

Starting Monday, Health and Human Services will make an additional 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses available. The White House says this is possible because the Food and Drug Administration now says the vaccine can be administered intradermally. The method requires less vaccine than the subcutaneous injection, which was first authorized.

"The Administration is making these doses available ahead of schedule to encourage rapid distribution of vaccine to individuals at high risk of contracting the virus, particularly gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men," the White House said in a statement.

In an effort to reach the LGBTQ+ community, HHS is launching a pilot program that will allow jurisdictions to order even more vaccines if they are hosting large events that attract men who have sex with men.

The White House says it's already started working with health officials in North Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana on this initiative.

"The Administration worked with North Carolina to develop a plan to administer vaccines during the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade," the White House stated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 13,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the U.S.